Project ‘Lift Ukraine Up’ holds benefit breakfast

Ukraine breakfast(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County residents showed their support for Ukraine Sunday morning.

Project “Lift Ukraine Up” held a benefit breakfast at St. John Evangelist Catholic Church in Ishpeming. Their mission is to support relief efforts in Ukraine. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go towards three relief organizations that are on the ground in Ukraine and Poland.

“We are determined to send everything that we can for the relief of their situation and be true to what we do so well here in the Upper Peninsula and that’s to help the guy next door,” said project coordinator Richard Derby.

Project “Lift Ukraine Up” will have another fundraising event, but the date is still to be determined

