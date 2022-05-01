Advertisement

Pancake breakfast fundraiser held at Ford River Township Hall

Pancake breakfast
Pancake breakfast(Annette Giachino)
By Annette Giachino
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORD RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Pancakes, eggs, sausages and breakfast potatoes were served to more than 600 people at the Ford River Township Hall Sunday morning.

The fundraiser is back after a two year delay due to COVID-19 but is typically an annual event put on by the Ford River Township Volunteer Fire Department.

“The last two years whenever I go out I get two to three people asking me ‘when are you going to have another breakfast so its good to be back and see the community,” said Volunteer fire chief Brian Nelson.

Nelson says the money raised from the breakfast and bake sale will go towards buying gear for the fire department.

“Jackets, pants, helmets, gloves, that stuff needs to be replaced every 10 years. A full set of gear is about $3,000 a person.”

It will also help them buy thermal imaging cameras and other life-saving equipment. And along with being a fundraiser, the event is also an opportunity for the fire department to connect with Ford River residents.

“We’re able to see the people in the community and interact with them. They can see the trucks and equipment, we have the hall open so they can see some of the gear that the fundraising money is going towards,” said Nelson.

Nelson also says the gratitude he feels for the community coming together is immense.

“The overwhelming support from the community is always been very much appreciated, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of them.”

The next pancake breakfast fundraiser is planned to be held in October.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The psychic used her abilities to help find a missing Marquette County man who went missing in...
Psychic helps find missing Marquette County man
Ishpeming man arrested for alleged assault with a hammer
Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe opened its new location in Marquette Friday
Towners Bakery to close at end of May
The Superintendent says the school district will never be the same
NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says district will never be the same
This is what remains of the taken timbers in Calumet.
Keweenaw Crane reports dozens of missing wooden pallets

Latest News

Ukraine breakfast
Project ‘Lift Ukraine Up’ holds benefit breakfast
Ishpeming VFW celebrates 75th anniversary
Ishpeming VFW celebrates 75th anniversary
Towners Pastry and Chocolate Shoppe opened its new location in Marquette Friday
Towners Bakery to close at end of May
At least 950 graduates receive their degrees in front of their families and friends at John...
Michigan Tech University celebrates the Class of 2022