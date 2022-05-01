Pancake breakfast fundraiser held at Ford River Township Hall

FORD RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - Pancakes, eggs, sausages and breakfast potatoes were served to more than 600 people at the Ford River Township Hall Sunday morning.

The fundraiser is back after a two year delay due to COVID-19 but is typically an annual event put on by the Ford River Township Volunteer Fire Department.

“The last two years whenever I go out I get two to three people asking me ‘when are you going to have another breakfast so its good to be back and see the community,” said Volunteer fire chief Brian Nelson.

Nelson says the money raised from the breakfast and bake sale will go towards buying gear for the fire department.

“Jackets, pants, helmets, gloves, that stuff needs to be replaced every 10 years. A full set of gear is about $3,000 a person.”

It will also help them buy thermal imaging cameras and other life-saving equipment. And along with being a fundraiser, the event is also an opportunity for the fire department to connect with Ford River residents.

“We’re able to see the people in the community and interact with them. They can see the trucks and equipment, we have the hall open so they can see some of the gear that the fundraising money is going towards,” said Nelson.

Nelson also says the gratitude he feels for the community coming together is immense.

“The overwhelming support from the community is always been very much appreciated, we wouldn’t be able to do what we do without the support of them.”

The next pancake breakfast fundraiser is planned to be held in October.

