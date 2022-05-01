Ishpeming VFW celebrates 75th anniversary

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday one Ishpeming organization celebrated a momentous occasion with a dinner.

The VFW Post 4573 celebrated its 75th anniversary with its members by hosting a get-together. Dinner items included turkey, mashed potatoes, and small desserts like cupcakes. Auxiliary president of the Ishpeming VFW, Mary Ann Schwanke said putting this event together took lengthy planning.

“Oh God we planned for months, we planned for months got the food, got people donating, and people working, and decorating, and we got committees together, that’s what we do,” she said.

The event began at four in the afternoon and was planned to end around 9 P.M. Saturday night.

