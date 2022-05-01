Gray skies to start off work week

Showers will move in throughout the wester counties Sunday evening and will taper off Sunday night. Gray and cloudy skies will start off the work week with mild air but as the week progress conditions will lighten up. By Wednesday sunny skies will make way, making for beautiful conditions for the region that could last into next weekend. Temperatures throughout the week will stay consistently seasonal with high 40s and low 50s but with the Sun out it could make things feel a bit warmer out.

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: Low to High 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers in the southeast: mild

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds throughout the day; seasonal

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Sunny conditions throughout the region; mild air

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Sun sticks around with breezy conditions

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Partly cloudy skies

>Highs: 40s

Sunday: Partly cloudy skies

