U.P. Pink Power hosts annual walk

ARNOLD, Mich. (WLUC) - U.P. Pink Power broke records with their annual walk Saturday.

The walk was 17 miles from the Knotty Pine to the Up North Lodge. Walkers were treated to food, fun, and pit stops along the way.

About 350 walkers attended, raising almost $47,000, a new record for U.P. Pink Power. The money will be used to help those fighting the fight, whether it be disease, tragedies, or illness of any kind.

“It means a lot when something that you’re a part of to help those you didn’t know becomes [helping] the people that you work with every day or see every day. You’re able to help them, at least with the financial part of their fight. And letting them know that they have support,” said Erin Bertocchi U.P. Pink Power Member.

In addition to walkers, there were runners, bikers, and skaters at the event.

