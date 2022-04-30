Towners Bakery to close at end of May

GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Towners Bakery and Chocolate Shoppe will be closing the doors at all locations after four years of operation. The business has two locations: it’s original one in Gwinn and a second location at the Westwood Mall in Marquette.

The final day of operation will be May 28, 2022. Both locations will continue regular operations until closing time on May 28.

“We have tried several avenues to overcome the downturn from COVID and truly never were able to bounce back,” says Jake Bonzer, pastry chef and owner of Towners Bakery. “Through rising costs of goods, unavailable products and downsizing of our production team, we cannot continue these methods of operation.”

The company says it ill still offer its annual Mother’s Day chocolate-dipped strawberries box preorders and weekend specialty treats.

For the customers who would like to stock up on some of Towners’ most popular pastry products, Bonzer says the company will be offering preorders of both the popular cinnamon rolls and top-selling croissants for the final week at a discounted rate.

“This isn’t the way we would have liked to see it come to an end,” he said.

Bonzer started the company in 2018 with his wife, Katie, the company’s chocolatier.

“Our family has really enjoyed being a part of this community and we are incredibly grateful for all the support we received over the years. We can’t thank our customers enough for welcoming Towners to Gwinn and Marquette with open arms,” said Bonzer.

The building inGwinn, located right on M-35 across from Gwinn High School will be available for purchase or to rent.

“We encourage anyone looking for commercial space in Gwinn to contact Mike and Beth Jakubowski,” said Bonzer.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.