Rain, wind picking up Saturday afternoon

High pressure keeps conditions mostly dry Saturday, in which coupled with gusty southeast winds could present a fire danger risk in Upper Michigan during the daytime hours. But by late afternoon, the fire risk lessens as the high pressure breaks down, and a strong Central Plains system approaches the U.P. Rainfall amounts 1/2 inch or more and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the U.P. Saturday night through Sunday.

Rain chances diminish Monday as the system exits Upper Michigan, and then another Central Plains-based system brings rain showers to the region Tuesday. Temperatures steady around the seasonal average next week.

Saturday: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds in the afternoon with rain starting west and south in the late afternoon, then becoming widespread in the U.P. into the evening; isolated thunderstorms; warm and windy

>Highs: 50s

Sunday, May 1st: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to occasionally heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and windy; mild

>Highs: 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers then becoming partly cloudy in the evening with rain diminishing; mild

>Highs: 40s-50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; cooler

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday, Star Wars Day: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 50s

