Rain, wind picking up Saturday afternoon
Central Plains-based system brings moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds to Upper Michigan late Saturday.
*See NWS Flood Alerts, Elevated Wildfire Risk Alerts HERE.
High pressure keeps conditions mostly dry Saturday, in which coupled with gusty southeast winds could present a fire danger risk in Upper Michigan during the daytime hours. But by late afternoon, the fire risk lessens as the high pressure breaks down, and a strong Central Plains system approaches the U.P. Rainfall amounts 1/2 inch or more and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the U.P. Saturday night through Sunday.
Rain chances diminish Monday as the system exits Upper Michigan, and then another Central Plains-based system brings rain showers to the region Tuesday. Temperatures steady around the seasonal average next week.
Saturday: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds in the afternoon with rain starting west and south in the late afternoon, then becoming widespread in the U.P. into the evening; isolated thunderstorms; warm and windy
>Highs: 50s
Sunday, May 1st: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to occasionally heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and windy; mild
>Highs: 50
Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers then becoming partly cloudy in the evening with rain diminishing; mild
>Highs: 40s-50
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; cooler
>Highs: 40s
Wednesday, Star Wars Day: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: 50
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild
>Highs: 50s
Friday: Mostly sunny and mild
>Highs: 50s
