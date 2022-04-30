Advertisement

Rain, wind picking up Saturday afternoon

Central Plains-based system brings moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds to Upper Michigan late Saturday.
Central Plains-based system brings moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds to Upper Michigan late Saturday.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

*See NWS Flood Alerts, Elevated Wildfire Risk Alerts HERE.

High pressure keeps conditions mostly dry Saturday, in which coupled with gusty southeast winds could present a fire danger risk in Upper Michigan during the daytime hours. But by late afternoon, the fire risk lessens as the high pressure breaks down, and a strong Central Plains system approaches the U.P. Rainfall amounts 1/2 inch or more and isolated thunderstorms are possible in the U.P. Saturday night through Sunday.

Rain chances diminish Monday as the system exits Upper Michigan, and then another Central Plains-based system brings rain showers to the region Tuesday. Temperatures steady around the seasonal average next week.

Saturday: Partly cloudy early, then increasing clouds in the afternoon with rain starting west and south in the late afternoon, then becoming widespread in the U.P. into the evening; isolated thunderstorms; warm and windy

>Highs: 50s

Sunday, May 1st: Mostly cloudy with scattered moderate to occasionally heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and windy; mild

>Highs: 50

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers then becoming partly cloudy in the evening with rain diminishing; mild

>Highs: 40s-50

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers; cooler

>Highs: 40s

Wednesday, Star Wars Day: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy and mild

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 50s

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue looking for the man.
Man missing in Skandia found alive
Leah Harding 7 years later
7 years pass since Leah Harding was last seen
Ishpeming man arrested for alleged assault with a hammer
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
The Superintendent says the school district will never be the same
NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says district will never be the same

Latest News

weekend rain
Wet & warm weekend ahead
High pressure to keep rain chances light, warming trend on track through Friday.
Light showers Friday as warmup continues
pleasant day
Gradually warming over the coming days
Mostly clear, calm conditions lead to chilly Thursday start but seasonally warm temps by...
Chilly Thursday morning then warming up