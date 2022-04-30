Advertisement

Rain showers throughout the weekend

Rain showers throughout the evening
Rain showers throughout the evening(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rain showers will stick around throughout the weekend where some places could experience moderate bands of rain in the overnight hours of Saturday. Sunday the area could still experience some light rain showers but mostly during the morning hours. Sunny days will follow into the mid week with temperatures hovering where it should be for this time of year

>Highs: Mid 40s with Low 50s

Sunday: Rain showers in the morning; tapers off in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: Low to High 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers; seasonal

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies; mild air

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ishpeming man arrested for alleged assault with a hammer
The Superintendent says the school district will never be the same
NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says district will never be the same
The psychic used her abilities to help find a missing Marquette County man who went missing in...
Psychic helps find missing Marquette County man
Search and Rescue looking for the man.
Man missing in Skandia found alive
This is what remains of the taken timbers in Calumet.
Keweenaw Crane reports dozens of missing wooden pallets

Latest News

Central Plains-based system brings moderate to heavy rain, gusty winds to Upper Michigan late...
Rain, wind picking up Saturday afternoon
weekend rain
Wet & warm weekend ahead
High pressure to keep rain chances light, warming trend on track through Friday.
Light showers Friday as warmup continues
pleasant day
Gradually warming over the coming days