Rain showers throughout the weekend

Rain showers will stick around throughout the weekend where some places could experience moderate bands of rain in the overnight hours of Saturday. Sunday the area could still experience some light rain showers but mostly during the morning hours. Sunny days will follow into the mid week with temperatures hovering where it should be for this time of year

>Highs: Mid 40s with Low 50s

Sunday: Rain showers in the morning; tapers off in the afternoon with mostly cloudy skies

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Monday: Mostly cloudy conditions

>Highs: Low to High 40s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers; seasonal

>Highs: High 40s to Low 50s

Wednesday: Mostly sunny skies; seasonal temperatures

>Highs: 50

Thursday: Partly cloudy skies; mild air

>Highs: 50s

Friday: Mostly sunny and mild

>Highs: 50s

Saturday: Mostly sunny

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.