NMU’s Annie Pietila heads to NCAA D2 Golf Regional

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Annie Pietila of the Women’s Golf Team will be headed to the NCAA DII East Regional Competition.

Pietila has been an anchor for the team this season. She has had many ground-breaking rounds of golf, her best coming from the SVSU Invitational. She grabbed fourth place in the tournament and shot the sixth-best score in program history for 36-holes (153).

The tournament will take place May 2-4, 2022, at Shoal Creek Golf Club in Kansas City, Missouri. The course is a par 71 and distanced at 6950 yards.

All participants will compete through the 54 holes of competition. The top two individuals not on an advancing team will advance to the championships. The championships will be held May 10-14 at Chattahoochee Golf Club in Gainesville, Georgia. The number of participants that qualify for the finals is 98.

