NMU Lacrosse lands record six on All-GLIAC Team

BAY CITY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference has announced the 2022 Women’s Lacrosse All-GLIAC selections. Six Wildcats received recognition for their achievements this season. Madelin Bittell and Lauryn Rygiel earned First Team honors, Emily Renfrew, Jessica Daniels, and Maddi Bast were noticed on the Second Team, and Aleya Speas grabbed Honorable Mention.

Madeline Bittell is a sophomore from Minnetonka, Minnesota and has been named to the First Team for the second consecutive season. After setting several NMU records a season ago, Bittell rewrote the record books for the Wildcats this season, setting a new benchmark for the program in goals (52), points (71), shots (124), and shots on goal (90). Bittell was also named GLIAC Offensive Player of the Week on March 21 after an eight goal and one assist weekend leading the ‘Cats to road wins over Concordia-St. Paul and Upper Iowa. Lauryn Rygiel is a sophomore from South Lyon, Michigan and has also earned her second consecutive All-GLIAC First Team honors. This season, Rygiel paced the Wildcats and the GLIAC with 29 caused turnovers. She was also second on the team with 27 ground balls. Rygiel added one goal and a pair of helpers this season.

Emily Renfrew is a senior from Okemos, Michigan and has landed on the GLIAC Second Team for the second straight season. Renfrew was third on the team in goals (28), third in points (32), and tied for first with a pair of game-winning goals. Jessica Daniels is a senior from Brighton, Michigan and has earned Second Team honors. Daniels was third on the team with 13 caused turnovers while adding four goals and 15 ground balls. All five of her shots this season were on target, the only Wildcat to boast a 100% shooting percentage. On Senior Night, Daniels also found time in the cage, recording a save against Upper Iowa. Maddi Bast is a freshman from Maple Grove, Minnesota and has landed on the Second Team after impressing in her first season in the Green and Gold. Bast was second on the team in goals (38), points (40), shots (90), and shots on goal (64). Bast also tied the team lead with two game-winners. She recorded a career-high five goals on two occasions in back-to-back games, helping lead NMU to road wins over Concordia-St. Paul and Upper Iowa.

Aleya Speas is a senior from Castle Rock, Colorado and has earned GLIAC Honorable Mention recognition. Speas was second on the Wildcats with eight assists, which ties her mark from last season and is a top-5 mark in program history. She is also fourth on the team with 20 goals and 28 points. Speas recorded a season-best four goals against Lewis in a 15-4 victory.

The Wildcats finished the season 9-8, recording the most wins in program history.

