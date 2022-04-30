NMU Lacrosse crushed by experienced Grand Valley

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University lacrosse team faced the #7 Grand Valley State Lakers in the GLIAC Semifinals on Friday (April 29), as the Lakers cruised to a 23-2 victory over the Wildcats.The Wildcats most impressive season in program history concludes with a 9-8 overall record.

How it Happend The Lakers had it going early, scoring the game’s first four goals to put Northern Michigan in an early deficit. Madeline Bittell got the ‘Cats on the board to halt the run, scoring her 51st of the game to make it 4-1 halfway through the first. Four minutes later, Bittell added another to pull NMU back within a pair at 4-2. GVSU added two goals in the closing minute of the first quarter to make it 6-2 after one. Aliyah Smukala stopped seven shots sent her way in the first quarter.Grand Valley controlled the second quarter from start to finish, pushing the game to running time before halftime by outscoring the Wildcats 7-0 in the quarter. GVSU held a 13-2 lead at the break. The Lakers shutout the Wildcats again in the third quarter, adding five tallies themselves for an 18-2 lead heading into the final quarter.GVSU tacked on another five scores in the final quarter for a 23-2 win. NMU’s season ends with a 9-8 overall record.

