NMU gets several podium finishes in meet before conference championship

WHITEWATER, Wisc. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan track and field team competed at the Drake Alternative Meet in Whitewater, Wisconsin. Several Wildcats found the podium throughout the day’s events.

Elise Longley bested the competition in the 3,000m steeplechase for a first place Green and Gold finish. Longely finished the race at 11:33.26.

Crystal Walker and Ellyse Wolfrath finished one-two in the 100m hurdles, crossing the finish line with times of 14.48 and 14.72.

The Wildcat team of Izabelle Peterson, Akirah Venerable, Ellyse Wolfrath, and Crystal Walker again controlled the race in the 4x100m relay, finishing at 48.13 ahead of a pair of Wisconsin-Oshkosh teams for another top finish.

Izabelle Peterson claimed second in the 200m dash with a time of 25.40.

Sydney Romps took to the 100m dash for another second place finish, crossing the finish line at 12.83.

Crystal Walker also earned another top finish in the long jump, covering 5.37m for a runner-up finish.Ahna Larson ran to a second-place finish in the 400m hurdles as she clocked in at 1:06.73.

Up Next The Wildcats will head to the GLIAC Championships downstate hosted by Grand Valley State, as the three day event start on Wednesday, May 4 and wraps up on Friday, May 6.

