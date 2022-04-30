Advertisement

NMU celebrates graduation

An NMU grad celebrates graduation
An NMU grad celebrates graduation
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Graduating seniors at Northern Michigan University celebrated their commencement today.

Friends and family packed the Superior Dome to celebrate their grads’ hard work.

There was a total of 1,009 graduates this semester, with 853 participating in the ceremony.

A reception was held immediately following Commencement in the Grand Ballrooms of the Northern Center.

Suzanne Stephens graduated today with a degree in English, but says her time at NMU was about more than classes.

“All of it was a blast, really. I feel like the most important thing from college is I made great friends during my time here. I think that’s what mattered the most to me,” said Stephens.

Stephens hopes to pursue a career in editing or publishing in the future.

