NMU celebrates graduation

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Graduating seniors at Northern Michigan University celebrated their commencement today.

Friends and family packed the Superior Dome to celebrate their grads’ hard work.

There was a total of 1,009 graduates this semester, with 853 participating in the ceremony.

A reception was held immediately following Commencement in the Grand Ballrooms of the Northern Center.

Suzanne Stephens graduated today with a degree in English, but says her time at NMU was about more than classes.

“All of it was a blast, really. I feel like the most important thing from college is I made great friends during my time here. I think that’s what mattered the most to me,” said Stephens.

Stephens hopes to pursue a career in editing or publishing in the future.

