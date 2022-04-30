NMU Board of Trustees discuss childcare

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University’s Board of Trustees met Friday.

Among the topics discussed were selling the president’s house, the introduction of seven new programs, and mental health resources.

Childcare was discussed at length at the meeting. Faculty and students say they find it hard to find childcare for their young children. New parents could spend up to two years on waitlists for local childcare facilities. A proposal to provide childcare for NMU’s new parents could take pressure off both students and staff.

“If there’s no childcare then a lot of people are forced to leave the area and find work elsewhere. So, we want to retain faculty staff and recruit more students by providing childcare solutions,” said Shilpa Jhobalia, NMU Early Childhood Education Center Taskforce Co-chair.

Although mental health resources were discussed at the meeting, they were not at the forefront of the conversation.

