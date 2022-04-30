MTU Women’s Tennis season ends in quarterfinals
Ballach wins at First Singles
MIDLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 6 seed Michigan Tech came up short 4-1 against No. 3 seed Grand Valley State in the GLIAC women’s tennis quarterfinals Friday afternoon outdoors at Greater Midland Tennis Center. Nicole Ballach triumphed over Vera Griva 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 singles for the Huskies, but the Lakers outplayed Tech in three other singles positions as well as doubles to move into the semifinals against No. 2 seed Wayne State on Saturday.
Michigan Tech finished their 2022 campaign 3-10 overall, including 3-6 in conference play. Last season, the Huskies placed fifth in the conference standings following tournament consolation play. Dominika Bobik fell at No. 3 singles to Vasileia Griva 6-1, 6-0. She was named All-GLIAC Honorable Mention in an announcement by the GLIAC office Friday. Andrew Freel was also an all-conference honorable mention for the Michigan Tech men’s squad.
The Huskies finished 3-0 in home matches this season and played a challenging schedule that included matches against four nationally-ranked opponents.
Scores
Doubles
- GVSU (Marija Leko/Marily Canellopoulos) vs. MTU (Nicole Ballach/Lauren Opalewski) unfinished
- GVSU (Vera Griva/Vasileia Griva) def. MTU (Dominika Bobik/Neva Manas) 6-0
- GVSU (Taylor Barrett/Estafania Hernandez) def. MTU (Marina Fernandez/Chiara Heinz) 6-4
Singles
- MTU (Nicole Ballach) def. GVSU (Vera Griva) 6-3, 7-5
- GVSU (Marija Leko) def. MTU (Ivona Gorgioski) 5-0 ret.
- GVSU (Vasileia Griva) def. MTU (Dominika Bobik) 6-1, 6-0
- GVSU (Estafania Hernandez) vs. MTU (Neva Manas)
- GVSU (Taylor Barrett) vs. MTU (Lauren Opalewski)
- GVSU (Marily Canellopoulos) def. MTU (Marina Fernandez) 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
