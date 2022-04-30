Advertisement

MTU Women’s Tennis season ends in quarterfinals

Ballach wins at First Singles
(WLUC)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 12:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 6 seed Michigan Tech came up short 4-1 against No. 3 seed Grand Valley State in the GLIAC women’s tennis quarterfinals Friday afternoon outdoors at Greater Midland Tennis Center. Nicole Ballach triumphed over Vera Griva 6-3, 7-5 at No. 1 singles for the Huskies, but the Lakers outplayed Tech in three other singles positions as well as doubles to move into the semifinals against No. 2 seed Wayne State on Saturday.

Michigan Tech finished their 2022 campaign 3-10 overall, including 3-6 in conference play. Last season, the Huskies placed fifth in the conference standings following tournament consolation play. Dominika Bobik fell at No. 3 singles to Vasileia Griva 6-1, 6-0. She was named All-GLIAC Honorable Mention in an announcement by the GLIAC office Friday. Andrew Freel was also an all-conference honorable mention for the Michigan Tech men’s squad.

The Huskies finished 3-0 in home matches this season and played a challenging schedule that included matches against four nationally-ranked opponents.

Scores

Doubles

Singles

