Michigan Tech University celebrates the Class of 2022

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - On Saturday, college graduations that happened across the Upper Peninsula. One of those ceremonies was at Michigan Tech University.

The sweet sound of “Pomp and Circumstance” could be heard across John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. Families and friends all came together to celebrate the at least 950 graduates who said goodbye to MTU and hello to the real world. Allison Thelen, an Exercise Science graduate, was feeling nothing but happiness.

“It feels amazing right now to finally get this far after four years,” said Thelen. “I get to be here with all of my classmates and friends that have worked so hard for this.”

The Doctor of Philosophy, Master’s, and ROTC students were recognized before the Undergraduates. One by one, the graduates walked across the stage and received their degrees. They heard cheers from their families and friends, which Mechanical Engineering graduate Landon Kohtz called special.

“Being able to share that with everyone instead of independently or online was much more fulfilling,” Kohtz said.

MTU Board of Trustees member John U. Bacon was this year’s Commencement Speaker, who had words of encouragement to say before the graduates were sent on their way.

“We know how hard it is from up here,” Bacon said to the graduates. “We know how hard you worked. The world does not see you coming, but we do.”

The ceremony concluded with one last performance by the Michigan Tech Pep Band.

Kohtz will be heading downstate to start a mechanical design engineering role, while Thelen will be going to grad school for physical therapy at Central Michigan University. They both say they will miss MTU and have a message for next year’s senior class.

“Everything will be just fine,” Thelen said. “You just have to keep pushing through and stay tenacious.”

“Enjoy the time you have while you’re here,” said Kohtz. “It goes by really fast. Do those things you’ve always wanted to do but never gotten around to it.”

As these graduates begin their next chapter, they said one thing will always be true: “Once a Husky, always a Husky!”

