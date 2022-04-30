Advertisement

Marquette County Conservation District celebrates Arbor Day

Attendees walk in the woods
Attendees walk in the woods(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette County Conservation District celebrated Arbor Day at Presque Isle Friday.

Foresters Sara Kelso and Jim Ferris shared the history of forests in Michigan, explained how forests are currently managed, and even lead an exploratory hike of Presque Isle Park.

All attendees received a free white pine seedling to plant at home.

The Conservation District hoped to educate attendees on how to care for their environment.

“We hope that folks that come out maybe own land in the area or have a vested interest in being better stewards of the environment. We can show them how to do that by telling them what species of trees to plant on their land,” said Maddie O’Donnell, Marquette County Conservation District Program and Outreach Coordinator.

The Conservation District’s next event will be a coastal cleanup at Founder’s Landing on May 14.

