Florists prepare for Mother’s Day

Florist decorates a bouquet
Florist decorates a bouquet(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - With Mother’s Day just around the corner, florists are preparing for a flood of customers.

Forsberg’s New Leaf has already been preparing for over a week. Mother’s Day is their busiest day of the year after Valentine’s Day. They’re expecting 100 to 200 deliveries a day next week.

They’ve been ordering new flowers and plants to compliment the warm weather.

“People are really excited for-and it shows with the orders already- that color, the pop, the smell, the spring. Everything that everybody’s been waiting for with this long winter that we’ve had,” said Sarah Engle, Forsberg’s New Leaf Floral Designer.

If you want to order flowers for mom, Forsberg’s encourages you to order sooner rather than later to ensure they arrive in time for Mother’s Day.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

