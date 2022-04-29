Advertisement

Wet & warm weekend ahead

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
An active pattern is on the way. This weekend a system moves in out of the central plains. Conditions will be damp and warm with times of showers. It looks like the first round of showers comes tomorrow afternoon in the western counties. Otherwise, there’s a high wildfire risk in the eastern counties as humidity levels will be low and southeasterly winds will be strong. Scattered showers will be around for the rest of the weekend along with some light drizzle Sunday morning.

Today: Isolated rain showers in the west. Otherwise, mostly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 50s west, low to mid-50s elsewhere

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy southeasterly winds with gusts around 35 to 40mph, and showers in the west late in the day

>Highs: Mid to upper 50s

Sunday: Cloudy with scattered rain showers

>Highs: Low to mid-50s

Monday: Morning lingering rain showers then drying out with cloudy skies

>Highs: Upper 40s to low 50s

Tuesday: Rain in the central and eastern U.P.

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and cool

>Highs: Mid to upper 40s

Thursday: Partly cloudy and quiet

>Highs: Mainly 40s

