Upper Michigan Safety Conference returns to Bay College

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - After a two-year hiatus from COVID, the Upper Michigan Safety Conference returned to Bay College.

“It’s good to be around a bunch of people that are literally just trying to keep people safe,” said Dustin Brighton, this year’s keynote speaker.

Brighton’s presentation was called “Jobsite Emergencies: Who Lives, Who Dies and Why.”

“Relating a lot of topics as far as being prepared for emergencies, how to handle emergencies afterward and relating a lot of stories that I’ve had as a firefighter throughout my career and also in the tree industry,” said Brighton.

The conference provides safety measures to anyone in the community who wants to learn more.

“We’re super excited to have everyone back on campus and be here to listen to the safety awareness presentation on workplace safety and health and it’s really just been a great, great day,” said Renée Lundberg, the manager for Workforce Training and Development at Bay College.

The conference began more than 20 years ago and has grown to host more than 300 people in a normal year but participants were capped at 150 this year.

“Because of COVID still being in the area, we wanted to be able to maintain that social distancing,” said Lundberg.

Exhibitors were set up throughout Besse Galleries. They featured everything from safety equipment to training opportunities. TriMedia is one training organization present today.

“We work with clients to help them find hazards in their work environment they may not recognize, or we just help them on worksites providing safety oversight,” said Kelly Levley, the safety manager for TriMedia.

TriMedia has offices all over the U.S. and helps organizations find and fix safety concerns.

The goal of everyone attending is to make sure all employees go home to their families at the end of the day.

