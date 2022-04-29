Advertisement

Scout plant trees in Ludington Park for Arbor Day

Scouts planting trees in Ludington Park.
Scouts planting trees in Ludington Park.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Scouts celebrated Arbor Day by planting trees in Escanaba on Friday. Troops 410 and 411 planted three trees in Ludington Park. City workers and the mayor helped the scouts.

While the trees don’t look like much right now, with time they will mature into full trees for future generations to enjoy.

“It’s important that we continue to take care of our parks and our recreation spaces, our green environmental spaces in the community and plan for our futures so that there are trees for people to find shade under in the future,” said Mayor Mark Ammel of the City of Escanaba.

Scout leader Craig Woerpel says this fulfills community service requirements for the scouts.

