Psychic helps find missing Marquette County man

Kat Girard used her abilities to lead Search and Rescue teams to the right part of a wooded area in Skandia
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
KI SAWYER, Mich. (WLUC) - On Wednesday, Austin Larson went missing in a wooded area while working on his truck at his grandparents’ barn in Skandia. When his phone died and he did not return, his mother, Jessica Larson, got nervous.

She said that in 2018, something similar had happened when her brother went missing.

“It was almost deja vu,” Jessica said. “It brought back the adrenaline rush.”

Jessica said that because of the cold night, she worried Austin would succumb to the elements. For nearly 24 hours, Search and Rescue teams looked for Austin, using K-9s and other law enforcement resources.

KI Sawyer resident kat girard has known Jessica since high school. When she saw Austin was missing, she decided she wanted to help.

“I saw her post on Facebook,” said Girard. “As soon as I saw it, I sent her a message. I said ‘let me know the address. I need a map.’”

Girard has a more unique way of helping than others. She calls herself a natural-born psychic medium, and says she has used her abilities to find missing people in the past.

“I’m a part of psychic groups, and they post different missing people,” Girard said. “I’ve helped find other people before.”

To find Austin, Girard says her spirit guides helped use a map of the wooded area to hone in on a spot. She then drew a blue circle on her phone and sent it to Jessica, telling her that was where she believed Austin would be. At around 2:45 Thursday afternoon, Austin was found in the same location she had identified in a different area of the woods where Search and Rescue teams were looking.

“I’m just glad that (Jessica) listened to what I had to say, and I’m happy (Austin)’s in the hospital and getting better,” Girard said.

Jessica is grateful for Girard.

“My family and I want to thank you, and we’re extremely grateful for your gift,” Jessica said. “It’s God sent. This is a miracle.”

Jessica says her son is currently in stable condition and will remain in the hospital for the weekend.

