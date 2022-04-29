Advertisement

Packers draft two from Georgia Bulldogs

This will be the 75th meeting between the Packers and Cardinals (Green Bay 45-25-4). The Cardinals last won in Green Bay in 1949
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WLUC) - The Green Bay Packers held off on addressing their issues at receiver and instead continued loading up on defensive players from Georgia. Green Bay chose Georgia linebacker Quay Walker with the 22nd overall selection and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt six picks later. All three of the Packers’ first-round picks over the last two years have been Georgia defensive players. They took Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes with the 29th overall selection last year.

