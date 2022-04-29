Advertisement

MTU Basketball’s Owen White transfers to South Alabama

Two-time GLIAC Player of the Year will try Division One
Owen White makes Academic All-District Team.
Owen White makes Academic All-District Team.(MTU Athletics)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Tech Men’s Basketball team is losuing its topoplayer to the transfer portal. Owen White will play for Division One South alabama next season.

White finished last season ranked 12th on the Huskies all-time career points list with 1,542 points. He also ranks 11th in career free throw percentage (.816).

The Rhinelander, Wisconsion native was named NABC First Team All-District, D2CCA First Team All-Region, and GLIAC Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.

He earned GLIAC Player of the Week twice this season and started all 28 games for the Huskies.

White finished fourth in the conference and led the team with 17.6 points per game with three double-doubles.

White was on the GLIAC Academic Excellence Team this year.

In 2020-21, he was an NABC All-American and First Team All-Midwest District selection. He was also named CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team and the GLIAC in scoring at 21.2 points per game. He holds a 3.71 GPA in Engineering.

White also won a GLIAC Commissioner’s Award last Winter.

South Alabama is a member of the Sun Belt Conference. The Jaguars were 21-12 last season.

