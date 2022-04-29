Advertisement

Michigan Tech University breaks ground on new H-STEM Complex

The building will be used to bring students and staff from different educational fields under one roof to collaborate on medical research.
H-STEM Complex groundbreaking ceremony at Michigan Tech University
H-STEM Complex groundbreaking ceremony at Michigan Tech University
By Vinny La Via
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:04 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Friday, Michigan Tech University broke ground on a new research facility.

It’s known as the Health, Science, Technology, Engineering and Math, or H-STEM, Complex. The idea for the project began in 2019.

MTU is one step closer to having a state-of-the-art medical research facility in the middle of campus. All fueled by the university’s desire to provide research that benefits the health of communities across Michigan and across the nation. “We’re really excited to bring together kinesiology and integrated physiology, the biomedical engineering department and the the health research institute,” MTU Health Research Institute Director Caryn Heldt said. “That way we can collaborate more.”

The college has played a critical role in solving Upper Michigan’s healthcare issues during the pandemic. Just ask 38th State District Senator (R) Ed McBroom. “The aggressive and forward-thinking they had for doing testing, supplying services to area hospitals and to the public, just an amazing program,” McBroom said of MTU.

The university said the new H-STEM Complex will help it continue to problem solve, bringing collaborative minds together under one roof to accelerate medical studies. “When researchers are in a building together and they see each other, more things happen because they talk to each other and they start bouncing ideas off one another,” Heldt said. “This is going to be a great place to bring health research into one space on campus.”

The building will be designed with interior windows allowing passers-by to see what’s happening in a given research lab. A style that is known as ‘science on display.’

The college added this could encourage more students to sign up for labs. “I’m really hoping that it gets the undergraduates more excited to join labs,” Heldt said. She continued, “Lots of times I have to ask students if they want to join my lab, where it would be great if people were like, ‘Hey, this is great! How do I get involved?’”

The project will cost over $53 million. Construction is set to begin Wednesday, May 4. It should be completed by early 2024.

