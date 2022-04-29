Marquette BLP approves purchase of new transformer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Board of Light & Power has approved the purchase of a new transformer. During a special meeting Thursday, the board heard three bids for the project and awarded Haverstock, Koenig & Associates the bid for $2.4 million.

The transformer will be used as a secondary tie into the power grid providing backup in case the first connection fails. The BLP Executive Director, Tom Carpenter, says they had to get the order in quickly.

“The way the supply chain is for almost everything nowadays you need to get your orders in soon and we were given a deadline of tomorrow actually, to get our order in so that we hit the assembly line in time to get the transformer built,” Carpenter said.

The transformer would be delivered in October 2023 and will be one of the last pieces the BLP needs to complete the second connection.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.