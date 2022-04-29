Advertisement

Man sentenced to 33 years in prison for killing wife

A man who strangled his pregnant wife has been sentenced to at least 33 years in prison
Stock photo
Stock photo(Stock photo)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTWOOD, Mich. (AP) — A man who strangled his pregnant wife, a well-liked teacher in the Grand Rapids area, was sentenced Thursday to at least 33 years in prison.

"You killed her intentionally,” Kent County Judge Mark Trusock said. “There’s just no excuse or justification for this brutal and senseless murder. There’s none whatsoever.”

Amber Guichelaar, 32, was killed at her Kentwood home in November 2020. She was a local teacher and the mother of two children.

Richard Guichelaar, 36, pleaded guilty in February to second-degree murder.

He told the judge that he was unable to find words to express his “sorrow, remorse and regret” for what happened.

“My wife was a wonderful human being, a wonderful mother, daughter and so many other things,” Guichelaar said.

He will be eligible for parole consideration after 33 years in custody.

Most Read

Search and Rescue looking for the man.
Man missing in Skandia found alive
Leah Harding 7 years later
7 years pass since Leah Harding was last seen
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge
FILE - Outside of Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming Township after law enforcement arrived on the...
Pastors hold grief counseling with Aspen Ridge students after classmate’s death

Latest News

FILE — The Sibley County Sheriff’s Office reports that an 88-year-old man was airlifted to...
2 girls attacked by dogs at Detroit elementary school
File photo
Correa gets 3 hits; Twins top Tigers to go 6-0 in homestand
Craig speaks to an audience at Lake Superior Smokehouse Brewpub.
Dems challenge 3 Michigan GOP governor candidates’ petitions
File photo
Tigers throw it away: Wild toss in 9th gives Twins crazy win