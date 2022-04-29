Little Agate holds Spring & Summer Children’s Clothing and Gear Event

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, parents of young children can buy some new clothing and items for their young kids.

For the second time in six months, Little Agate is holding a pop-up store. This time, it is the Spring & Summer Children’s Clothing and Gear Event. The store is at First Presbyterian Church in Marquette.

Twelve different sellers are selling clothing and gear for those aged 0-5.

With inflation affecting families everywhere, the store’s owner, Leah Blanchard, said the shop is meant to provide some assistance.

“You are buying a whole new wardrobe every three months,” said Blanchard. “That adds up very quickly, and there is absolutely no reason for families to be wasting time and money on just new items.”

Little Agate is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 12:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Sales can be made through cash and Venmo.

