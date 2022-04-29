Advertisement

Little Agate holds Spring & Summer Children’s Clothing and Gear Event

The weekend-long event is meant to provide some assistance to families looking to get their next round of baby supplies
All weekend long, families can shop at the Spring & Summer Children's Clothing and Gear Event
All weekend long, families can shop at the Spring & Summer Children's Clothing and Gear Event(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - This weekend, parents of young children can buy some new clothing and items for their young kids.

For the second time in six months, Little Agate is holding a pop-up store. This time, it is the Spring & Summer Children’s Clothing and Gear Event. The store is at First Presbyterian Church in Marquette.

Twelve different sellers are selling clothing and gear for those aged 0-5.

With inflation affecting families everywhere, the store’s owner, Leah Blanchard, said the shop is meant to provide some assistance.

“You are buying a whole new wardrobe every three months,” said Blanchard. “That adds up very quickly, and there is absolutely no reason for families to be wasting time and money on just new items.”

Little Agate is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, and 12:00-6:00 p.m. on Sunday. Sales can be made through cash and Venmo.

For future information on Little Agate, click here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue looking for the man.
Man missing in Skandia found alive
Leah Harding 7 years later
7 years pass since Leah Harding was last seen
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Ishpeming man arrested for alleged assault with a hammer
The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge

Latest News

On Friday, CCI Systems in Iron Mountain presented a $12,000 donation to the Dickinson-Iron ISD...
$12,000 donation buys eight students travel to national competition
The sounds of a piano rang loud at Kaufman Auditorium on Friday morning.
Pianist Alpin Hong performs for Marquette elementary students
The building will be used to bring students and staff from different educational fields under...
MTU breaks ground on new H-STEM Complex
The psychic used her abilities to help find a missing Marquette County man who went missing in...
Psychic helps find missing Marquette County man