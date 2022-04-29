Advertisement

Lions draft Hutchinson, trade up for Jameson Williams

Detroit trades three picks for two with Vikings
(WTVG)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (WLUC) - The Detroit Lions selected Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft, addressing a desperate need with a hometown star.

Detroit also traded up to take Alabama receiver Jameson Williams at No. 12 overall. The Lions seem to have more needs on defense than offense with veteran quarterback Jared Goff surrounded by solid players on the line, at tight end and running back. Hutchinson was the runner-up for the Heisman Trophy this past season for the Wolverines.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue looking for the man.
Man missing in Skandia found alive
Leah Harding 7 years later
7 years pass since Leah Harding was last seen
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge
FILE - Outside of Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming Township after law enforcement arrived on the...
Pastors hold grief counseling with Aspen Ridge students after classmate’s death

Latest News

This will be the 75th meeting between the Packers and Cardinals (Green Bay 45-25-4). The...
Packers draft two from Georgia Bulldogs
Owen White makes Academic All-District Team.
MTU Basketball’s Owen White transfers to South Alabama
Escanaba’s Smale signs with Finlandia Basketball
Huskies run strong times at Elaine Leigh Invitational