Lettering Together: A Mail Manual desgined to teach kids how to write

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Check out this children’s book designed to help you teach your kids how to write a letter and send mail.

The author of Lettering Together: A Mail Manual, is actually a Dickinson County Woman. Chelsey Lillge, whose pen name is Lynne Lillge says her mom and her husband inspired her to start writing and become a published author.

If you are interested in buying Lettering Together: A Mail Manual, it is available on Amazon. You can check out more of her work including a calligraphy book for beginners she has also written.

