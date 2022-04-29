Keweenaw Crane reports dozens of missing wooden pallets

CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Crane Owner Mike Lasanen says a large number of crane mats were taken from his business sometime between Tuesday and Friday morning. Lasanen says around 30 of the 4-by-6-foot mats were taken.

As per the Facebook post above – there was a Camel cigarette butt left behind. Additionally, these specific tire tracks were noted approaching the pile.

The business says it planned to use the mats soon for an outrigger job. Keweenaw Crane is located at 30334 Woodbush Road off US-41 for anyone who may be able to return the stolen pallets.

Or, you can contact Lasanen at 906-369-5278 if you have information about the pallets.

