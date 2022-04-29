Advertisement

Keweenaw Crane reports dozens of missing wooden pallets

The Keweenaw business says its taken timber products is valued at over $500
This is what remains of the taken timbers in Calumet.
This is what remains of the taken timbers in Calumet.(Keweenaw Crane)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CALUMET, Mich. (WLUC) - Keweenaw Crane Owner Mike Lasanen says a large number of crane mats were taken from his business sometime between Tuesday and Friday morning. Lasanen says around 30 of the 4-by-6-foot mats were taken.

As per the Facebook post above – there was a Camel cigarette butt left behind. Additionally, these specific tire tracks were noted approaching the pile.

The business says it planned to use the mats soon for an outrigger job. Keweenaw Crane is located at 30334 Woodbush Road off US-41 for anyone who may be able to return the stolen pallets.

Or, you can contact Lasanen at 906-369-5278 if you have information about the pallets.

