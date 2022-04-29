Advertisement

Keep fire safety in mind during dry, warm spring weather

Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; Practice safety when it comes to burning yard debris. Clear away...
Photo courtesy: Michigan DNR; Practice safety when it comes to burning yard debris. Clear away flammable material, keep fires small and manageable and always have water nearby. (WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - It has been a cool, damp spring, so the nice weather forecast for Friday and Saturday in much of the state might beckon many Michiganders to get outside and clean up the yard, break out the ORVs for a ride or build a fire for marshmallow roasting and relaxing.

But the combination of warm, dry weather and dry grasses and leaves left over from winter means people need to keep fire safety front and center, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources said.

“Nine out of 10 wildfires in Michigan are caused by people, but following a few simple fire safety tips can reduce the risk for everyone,” said Paul Rogers, fire prevention specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

Among his recommendations for a safe outdoor weekend:

  • Always check for permission to burn before lighting a fire. In the southern Lower Peninsula, check with your local fire authorities. For the northern Lower and Upper peninsulas, go online at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit or call 866-922-BURN (866-922-2876) to make sure conditions are appropriate for safe burning. When you do burn, clear the area of dry grass and leaves down to mineral soil. Keep your fire at least 10 feet away from any logs, stumps or other debris.
  • Never leave any fire unattended, even for a moment.
  • Keep a hose or other water source nearby.
  • When you’re finished burning, douse your fire with water, stir the ashes and douse again before leaving the site.
  • If you are operating an ORV, power tools or other machinery, remember that a hot muffler or engine can ignite dry leaves or grass, so keep machines away from those and other potential fuel sources. Trailer chains dragging on pavement can also cause sparks that could start a fire.
  • Get more fire safety tips at Michigan.gov/PreventWildfires.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue looking for the man.
Man missing in Skandia found alive
Leah Harding 7 years later
7 years pass since Leah Harding was last seen
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge
FILE - Outside of Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming Township after law enforcement arrived on the...
Pastors hold grief counseling with Aspen Ridge students after classmate’s death

Latest News

This is what remains of the taken timbers in Calumet.
Keweenaw Crane reports dozens of missing wooden pallets
Richards says any law giving more public protection from child abuse crime is a "win-win"
Child Abuse registry bill awaits action from Governor Whitmer
Houghton County Board of Commissioners Chairperson Tom Tikkanen (pictured right)
Houghton County Board appoints new chairperson
NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says district will never be the same
Full interview with NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine