Advertisement

Justice Department files challenge to Alabama transgender law

The Justice Department filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging...
The Justice Department filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging the law as unconstitutional and seeking to block it from taking effect on May 8.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice on Friday challenged an Alabama law making it a felony for doctors to treat transgender people under age 19 with puberty-blockers and hormones to help affirm their new gender identity.

The Justice Department filed a motion seeking to intervene in an ongoing lawsuit challenging the law as unconstitutional and seeking to block it from taking effect on May 8.

The action comes after the department sent a letter to all 50 state attorneys general warning that blocking transgender and nonbinary youth from receiving gender-affirming care could be an infringement of federal constitutional protections.

Doctors and others would face up to 10 years in prison for violating the Alabama law. Trans kids and parents have said Alabama is trying to ban what they consider necessary, and sometimes life-saving care for them.

“The law discriminates against transgender minors by unjustifiably denying them access to certain forms of medically necessary care,” the complaint states. “As a result of S.B. 184, medical professionals, parents, and minors old enough to make their own medical decisions are forced to choose between forgoing medically necessary procedures and treatments or facing criminal prosecution.”

The office of Republican Gov. Kay Ivey did not have an immediate response to the lawsuit. Alabama Republicans who supported the law have maintained it is needed to protect children.

“I believe very strongly that if the Good Lord made you a boy, you are a boy, and if he made you a girl, you are a girl,” Ivey had said in a statement after signing the legislation.

Four families with transgender children, two doctors and a member of the clergy filed a lawsuit challenging the Alabama law as an unconstitutional violation of equal protection and free speech rights and an intrusion into parental decisions. U.S. District Judge Liles Burke has scheduled a May 5 hearing on a request for a restraining order or preliminary injunction to stop Alabama officials from enforcing the law while the court challenge goes forward.

Sarah Warbelow, legal director for the Human Rights Campaign, a LGBTQ advocacy group, said they are, “encouraged to see the Department of Justice weigh in on this law that so severely interferes in the lives of Alabama families.”

“Parents want to do what’s best for their children, but SB 184 strips some Alabama parents of that ability by imposing criminal penalties for providing critically important and established medical care for their transgender children,” Warbelow said in a statement.

Alabama is among several states with Republican-controlled legislatures that have advanced bills regarding transgender youth and LGBTQ issues.

The Alabama law is the furthest reaching and the first to criminalize the treatments. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had ordered the state’s child welfare agency to investigate as abuse reports of gender-confirming care for kids. Arkansas also banned gender-affirming medications, but that law has been blocked from taking effect.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue looking for the man.
Man missing in Skandia found alive
Leah Harding 7 years later
7 years pass since Leah Harding was last seen
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Ishpeming man arrested for alleged assault with a hammer
The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge

Latest News

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a magnitude 2.8 earthquake in St. Louis County Friday...
Magnitude 2.8 earthquake rattles St. Louis, USGS reports
The sounds of a piano rang loud at Kaufman Auditorium on Friday morning.
Pianist Alpin Hong performs for Marquette elementary students
The building will be used to bring students and staff from different educational fields under...
MTU breaks ground on new H-STEM Complex
The psychic used her abilities to help find a missing Marquette County man who went missing in...
Psychic helps find missing Marquette County man