Ishpeming man arrested for alleged assault with a hammer

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A 26-year-old Ishpeming man suspected of assaulting another man with a hammer late Thursday evening was arrested and is currently being lodged at the Marquette County Jail.

At approximately 11:52 p.m. on April 28, the City of Ishpeming Police Department responded to 249 Davis Street following the report of an assault with a weapon.

The victim is a 31-year-old Ishpeming man who shared a residence with the suspect. When police arrived they found the man with a severe laceration to his upper arm after being hit with the hammer. He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

The suspect is being lodged on one count of Assault with Great Bodily Harm Less than murder. This charge, if convicted, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

This was an isolated incident involving the two men. The City of Ishpeming Police Department was assisted on the scene by the City of Negaunee Police Department and UP Health System EMS.

No further information regarding this incident is being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.