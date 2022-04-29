Advertisement

Ishpeming man arrested for alleged assault with a hammer

(WAFB)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - A 26-year-old Ishpeming man suspected of assaulting another man with a hammer late Thursday evening was arrested and is currently being lodged at the Marquette County Jail.

At approximately 11:52 p.m. on April 28, the City of Ishpeming Police Department responded to 249 Davis Street following the report of an assault with a weapon.

The victim is a 31-year-old Ishpeming man who shared a residence with the suspect. When police arrived they found the man with a severe laceration to his upper arm after being hit with the hammer. He was rushed to the hospital where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.

The suspect is being lodged on one count of Assault with Great Bodily Harm Less than murder. This charge, if convicted, carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

This was an isolated incident involving the two men. The City of Ishpeming Police Department was assisted on the scene by the City of Negaunee Police Department and UP Health System EMS.

No further information regarding this incident is being released at this time.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Search and Rescue looking for the man.
Man missing in Skandia found alive
Leah Harding 7 years later
7 years pass since Leah Harding was last seen
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge
FILE - Outside of Aspen Ridge School in Ishpeming Township after law enforcement arrived on the...
Pastors hold grief counseling with Aspen Ridge students after classmate’s death

Latest News

NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says district will never be the same
Full interview with NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine
NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says district will never be the same
NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says district will never be the same
This event, considered by many to be Delta County’s premiere social gala, was held on Saturday,...
Chamber’s Fire and Ice gala a success, thanks to support of businesses, community
NICE Superintendent Bryan DeAugustine says the school district will never be the same