Houghton County Board to elect new Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Board of Commissioners will be electing a new chairperson and vice-chairperson Friday.

This special meeting comes after the serving board chair died on Sunday at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital in Laurium.

Al Koskela was serving in his fifth term on the county board. He passed away at 81-years-old.

The meeting will be on zoom at 10:00 a.m.

