Houghton County Board to elect new Chairperson, Vice-Chairperson

The Houghton County Board of Commissioners is tasked with looking into the feasibility of a second bridge to the Keweenaw.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Board of Commissioners will be electing a new chairperson and vice-chairperson Friday.

This special meeting comes after the serving board chair died on Sunday at Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital in Laurium.

Al Koskela was serving in his fifth term on the county board. He passed away at 81-years-old.

The meeting will be on zoom at 10:00 a.m.

Click here for the zoom link and agenda.

