Houghton County Board appoints new chairperson

HOUGHTON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Board of Commissioners has selected a new chairperson.

Tom Tikkanen was appointed to the position Friday. Tikkanen replaces former chair Albert Koskela who died Sunday.

Koskela was 81 years old at the time of his death. A Houghton County native, he served on the board for nearly ten years.

Tikkanen said it will be tough to replace Koskela who was deeply connected to the community. “Albert was greatly respected, that’s almost an understatement,” Tikkanen said of the late chairperson. “Frankly he was admired and loved by many. He has a wonderful family, a wonderful legacy to Houghton County.”

Tikkanen says he is confident the board will be able to carry on Koskela’s legacy of service.

In addition to Tikkanen’s appointment, Roy Britz was elected the new vice-chairperson at Friday’s meeting.

