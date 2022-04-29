Construction for Founders Landing to resume soon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Founders Pier project will resume soon for the summer months.

This summer, the construction of the pier will pick back up. The project was greenlit back in 2019 to restore and reuse the Founders landing. As a result, some closures like the nearby bike path and boardwalk are expected. City of Marquette’s Director of Community Service, Jon Swenson said that this year will be focusing on the finishing touches of the pier.

“At this point, this season is going to be finishing the project so it would be installing the span creek surface that you walk upon and there’s a bridge aspect to the southern pier,” Swenson said.

Construction is slated to start in the second or third week of May and could last until September.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.