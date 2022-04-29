Congratulations Graduates! MTU and NMU class speakers share advice to incoming students
Spring Commencement will be held at 10:30 am, Saturday April 30th for both universities
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - It’s a big weekend for the senior classes at Michigan Tech and Northern Michigan Universities.
As students walk into the next phase of life, they reflect on the last 4-5 years.
Andy Vanwelsenaers, Hannah Smith, and Brooke Tienhaara each forged their own unique path, but each has something in common: all three will be featured at their graduation ceremonies.
Here’s how they reflected on their time in college and how their surroundings influenced their paths.
These students share their biggest takeaways and what they want incoming students to know.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.