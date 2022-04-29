City of Marquette extends leaf and compost collection

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The City of Marquette plans to extend curbside brush, leaf and compost collection due to unseasonable weather.

The City of Marquette’s spring curbside collection of brush was scheduled to conclude this week and the leaf and compost collection was scheduled to begin next week.

However, the effects of winter weather have been sticking around a little longer than expected. With the prolonged presence of snow in some yards, the city has decided to extend brush collection through next week and postpone the leaf and compost collection by one week. City crews will focus on completing the brush collection next week but will also be working ahead on leaf and compost collection where possible.

City crews will utilize the following revised schedule for leaf and compost collection:

Monday, May 9 – Zone 1

Tuesday, May 10 – Zone 2

Wednesday, May 11 – Zone 3

Thursday, May 12 – Zone 4

Friday, May 13 – Zone 5

Monday, May 16 – Zone 6

Tuesday, May 17 – Zone 7

Wednesday, May 18 – Zone 8

Thursday, May 19 – Zone 9

Friday, May 20 – Zone 10

The schedule for the compost drop-off site is Tuesdays 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. for residents wishing to drop off materials.

