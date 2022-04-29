Child Abuse registry bill awaits action from Governor Whitmer

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A bill impacting the child abuse registry currently sits on the governor’s desk for approval. “Wyatt’s Law” was unanimously passed in the Michigan State Senate last week.

The legislation is named after a victim of child abuse. The Dickinson County Prosecutor’s Office says the proposed law will not change how child abuse crimes are prosecuted, but rather make modifications to an existing registry of offenders.

“A mom that wants to vet a babysitter, or a childcare institution, can go to the registry and check to make sure that the babysitter or childcare agency is not on the list,” said Lisa Richards, Dickinson County Prosecutor.

Richards said the bill will allow the public to search for offender records, the registry will act similarly to the sex offender registry. It will be up to the department of health and human services which convictions are added to the registry.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.