Chamber’s Fire and Ice gala a success, thanks to support of businesses, community

GLADSTONE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Delta County Chamber of Commerce Fire and Ice fundraising gala is now in the books, and it was a success, thanks to the support of Delta County businesses and the community.

This event, considered by many to be Delta County’s premiere social gala, was held on Saturday, April 23 at the Terrace Bay Inn along the lakeshore in Gladstone.

“On behalf of the Chamber Board of Directors and staff, we would like to thank our dedicated members and the community for their support of this fun gala event,” Chamber Executive Director Vickie Micheau said.

The black tie event featured cocktails and social hours with opportunities to bid on and win many silent auction items and raffle prizes, followed by dinner and a live auction with Auctioneer Don Martin. The night was capped off with dancing to live music by the band Passion.

The culinary staff at the Freshwater Tavern provided a delicious meal, featuring a selection of savory entrées, side dishes, salad, and of course, dessert – a delectable chocolate lava cake.

One lucky attendee, Shannon Whitehouse who attended with a WJMN TV 3 guest, won the grand prize of the evening—$1,000 cash!

“We are extremely thankful to all who contributed their resources and prizes to Fire and Ice, and to everyone who purchased tickets,” Chamber Associate Director Sheila Krueger said. “It was a fun, memorable—and successful—event with 170 guests in attendance. Our generous members donated over 150 gifts that were given out during the evening.

In addition, $12,600 was raised during the direct appeal portion of the live auction to help pay down the loan balance on the new home of the Delta County Commerce Center, Webster Marble and U.P. Military Museum.

Micheau expressed her appreciation to all of those who donated $6,300 during this direct appeal, and for the Daniel J. Kobasic Foundation for their generous matching donation, bringing the total amount raised during this segment of the live auction to $12,600!

We also want to take this opportunity to thank our guests, primarily business and community leaders—our dedicated members—who consistently take the time out of their busy schedules to attend and support the many events and activities sponsored by the Chamber.”

A special thank you as well to the following Chamber board officers and directors:

Jesse Huff, Chair, Radio Results Network

Sue Helgemo, Past Chair, Schneider, Larche, Haapala & Co.

Christine Bauer, Walmart

Caren Crawford, Crawford Funeral Homes

Deb Doyle, B.D.D. Associates

David Fix, Northern Insurance Agency

Scott Herioux, Hannahville Indian Community & Island Resort & Casino

Jolee Hughes, Taylor, Lord & Hughes

Kelly Jefferson, OSF Healthcare St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group

Cory Kuchenberg, Great North Auto Wash

Jennifer LaChance, Premier Real Estate

Ed Legault, Delta Economic Development Alliance

Brenda Lippens, Embers Credit Union

Pamla Lauscher, Billerud

Allie Prim, Upper Peninsula State Bank

“Again, we at the Chamber would like to say thank you to all of our volunteers and board members who work so hard to make the Chamber and the waterfront business community—and all of Delta County—a more robust place to live, work and conduct business,” Micheau added. “Our members represent the fundamental strength of our organizations. Because of their contributions, the Chamber is in a better position to help our area grow and prosper.”

Fire and Ice raises money for the operating expenses of the Delta County Chamber of Commerce. This year’s event was sponsored in part by OSF Healthcare. For more information about the Chamber or upcoming events in Delta County, please visit www.deltami.org, call (906) 786-2192, or stop by the Delta County Chamber, located at 1001 North Lincoln Road, Escanaba.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.