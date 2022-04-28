You can design and paint a mural inside the Masonic Square Mall

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Calling all artists! The Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company is looking to makeover the inside of the Masonic Square Mall, and it starts with you.

Ten artists will be chosen to design and paint ten different murals, following a Marquette theme. Beyond that requirement, anything goes!

HOTplate’s owner Melissa Sprouse further explains what MATI is looking for.

MATI is looking for mural artists to design 10 different large murals throughout the Masonic Building.

Given the size of the project, MATI will provide artists with supplies and assistants. Each artist will receive a $100 stipend and a placard with their Venmo/cash app/social media tags.

Submit your proposal for a mural design in the Masonic Building.

The Masonic Square Mall is located at 110 W Washington Street, Marquette.

You can read more information about the project and apply here.

