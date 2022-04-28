Advertisement

You can design and paint a mural inside the Masonic Square Mall

MATI is looking for 10 artists to create 10 murals throughout the building
Scan the QR code to submit your proposal application.
Scan the QR code to submit your proposal application.(WLUC)
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Calling all artists! The Masonic Arts, Theatre, and Innovation Company is looking to makeover the inside of the Masonic Square Mall, and it starts with you.

Ten artists will be chosen to design and paint ten different murals, following a Marquette theme. Beyond that requirement, anything goes!

HOTplate’s owner Melissa Sprouse further explains what MATI is looking for.

MATI is looking for mural artists to design 10 different large murals throughout the Masonic Building.

Given the size of the project, MATI will provide artists with supplies and assistants. Each artist will receive a $100 stipend and a placard with their Venmo/cash app/social media tags.

Submit your proposal for a mural design in the Masonic Building.

The Masonic Square Mall is located at 110 W Washington Street, Marquette.

You can read more information about the project and apply here.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Former Delta County puppy mill owner pleas as charged
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
A fire at 2888 17.75 Lane in Wells Township, April 26, 2022
Wells Township house fire under investigation

Latest News

TV6 Birthday
TV6 celebrates 66th birthday
Students ask a panel of experts questions
Iron Mountain students watch documentary about substance use disorder
Generic forest photo. (Photo by Lum3n.com from Pexels)
DNR pledges 50 million trees by 2030, invites residents to help ‘plant it forward’
Prescribed burn image.
DNR manages prescribed burn on 53 acres in Menominee County