TV6 experiences technical difficulties

Some viewers may be affected as we work to fix this issue
TV6's signal may be affected as staff works to fix a technical issue.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 is experiencing a technical difficulty with a signal transmitter. Some viewers may have interruptions to video or audio signals as staff works to fix the issue.

There is no expected time for the over-the-air signal to be fixed. However, the staff is working diligently to repair the equipment.

We will update this post when the transmitter is fixed.

