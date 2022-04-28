TV6 experiences technical difficulties

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 is experiencing a technical difficulty with a signal transmitter. Some viewers may have interruptions to video or audio signals as staff works to fix the issue.

There is no expected time for the over-the-air signal to be fixed. However, the staff is working diligently to repair the equipment.

We will update this post when the transmitter is fixed.

