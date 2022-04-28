TV6 celebrates 66th birthday

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - Thursday marks a very special anniversary.

TV6′s 66th birthday was celebrated during the Upper Michigan Today newscast. Steve Asplund and Don Ryan were two special guests. They talked about memories they had while working during the early days of the station. Don Ryan remembers when TV6 first went on the air in 1956.

“Everybody was pretty excited about this station coming on the air, some people had tv sets, some people were in the process of buying them. We had to put antennas on our roof in many places so we could get the station.”

The celebration was concluded with a fun game of TV6 trivia moderated by Andrew LaCombe.

