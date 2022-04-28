Reminder to dog owners of leash laws on trails

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Getting out in the sun with your furry friend and hitting the trails is something you may be looking forward to.

But there are leash laws in place to ensure safety for all when out on the trails. The administrator of the Iron Ore Heritage Trail, Carol Fulsher said that it isn’t a simple rule that’s enforced.

“Michigan law states that your dog must be on a leash, we have new signage up on the trails of last year that shows some of the trail etiquette and one of them is to keep your dog on a shorter leash, no one loves your dog more than you do and I think this is a great spot for animals we all love our dogs,” Fulsher said.

In the city of Marquette - it’s been a problem in recent years. Director of Community Service, Jon Swenson, said the bike path in the city of Marquette has had those problems.

“It’s extremely helpful if that, dog owners are cognizant of that and courteous of other folks. Sometimes the leashes and bikes can be a hazard,” Swenson said.

It isn’t just leash laws that hikers and joggers need to be aware of. As we get warmer weather, pesky insects like fleas and ticks will be prevalent. Dr. Edward Brauer III, Associate Veterinarian of the Marquette Veterinarian Clinic gives advice on how dog owners can help mitigate exposure.

“Go ahead and work on acquiring a topical or oral flea and tick preventatives here, and that’s something that us and other veterinarian clinics around the area still do sell in this case it’s always wise to consult with your veterinarian here,” Brauer said.

Brauer recommends using a non-retractable leash when going outside. While most of us use the trails to get exercise. Brauer said there are benefits to your dog being by your side in the outdoors.

“While not only is it good exercise for the dog and exercise for you in this case, it’s very environmentally stimulating for the animal to be going out and exploring the new wilderness and the trails, sniffing the new different smells out there, it’s very good brain health for the development of the animal,” Brauer said.

Fulsher says another high priority trail etiquette is to always clean up after your dogs.

