DNR manages prescribed burn on 53 acres in Menominee County

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Prescribed burns are scheduled in Daggett Township and several lower Michigan counties Thursday for a variety of purposes.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources plans to burn 53 acres in Daggett Township. The burn will start around 10 a.m. CDT and is designed to eradicate encroaching tree species and lowland brush for wildlife habitat.

Prescribed burns are one way the DNR keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.

Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns, which sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.

The “Prescribed Burns” story map – including stories, photos and videos – takes a detailed look at how prescribed burns work. For more information on the DNR’s fire management activity, visit Michigan.gov/FireManagement .

