Advertisement

DNR manages prescribed burn on 53 acres in Menominee County

Prescribed burn image.
Prescribed burn image.(Michigan DNR)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - Prescribed burns are scheduled in Daggett Township and several lower Michigan counties Thursday for a variety of purposes.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources plans to burn 53 acres in Daggett Township. The burn will start around 10 a.m. CDT and is designed to eradicate encroaching tree species and lowland brush for wildlife habitat.

Prescribed burns are one way the DNR keeps lands and forests healthy. The burns are conducted by highly trained DNR personnel in designated state-managed areas during appropriate weather conditions and in cooperation with the proper authorities and local units of government.

Public safety is a top priority during all prescribed burns, which sometimes are canceled at the last minute due to careful monitoring of weather and wind conditions.

The “Prescribed Burns” story map – including stories, photos and videos – takes a detailed look at how prescribed burns work. For more information on the DNR’s fire management activity, visit Michigan.gov/FireManagement.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Former Delta County puppy mill owner pleas as charged
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
A fire at 2888 17.75 Lane in Wells Township, April 26, 2022
Wells Township house fire under investigation

Latest News

Leah Harding 7 years later
7 years since Leah Harding was last seen
Escanaba's Bon LaChance prepares to hit a single against the Flivvers.
April 27 2022 U.P. Basketball All-State BCAM, Hunter Eichhorn, HS Baseball
Briqlie Johnson Hewitt is holding a pasty fundraiser all week to raise money for her trip and...
Marquette cyclist joins Bike & Build effort
Students in Iron Mountain watched a film Wednesday about Substance Use Disorder or SUD.
Students watch film about Substance Use Disorder