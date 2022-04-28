Norway High School students relieve stress by bouldering

NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Finals in school are rapidly approaching and Upper Michigan students have a lot on their plates.

Bouldering is a strenuous and difficult activity, one that freshman students at Norway High School conquered this week. Thursday was the second and final day students visited the climbing wall at True North Outpost Base Camp.

“Climbing is one of those sports that teaches you so much about your body. It teaches you to pay attention to what your body is saying. It helps you to solve a problem,” said Evan Blagec, True North Outpost General Manager & Climbing Teacher.

This is the second semester Jaqueline Leiker has taken her students to go climbing this year. She said her goal is to allow her students to learn about healthy lifestyles from the community.

“The students and I were discussing how physical, social, emotional, and all those domains are so important. We love to get out and do things that they can keep with them for life, Leiker said.

Students not only learned how to climb from staff but also worked out some anxiety.

“It’s fun for everybody to get out of the classroom and enjoy themselves while rock climbing. It releases stress for everybody, so they don’t have to always focus on class,” said Mason Trudeau, Norway Freshman.

Trudeau and many of his classmates say having physical education at 8 a.m. helps them focus the rest of the day.

“It’s a great way to start your morning. If you have the chance to do something physical, that also is good for your social and emotional health. It sets the standard for the rest of the day,” Leiker said.

Leiker says her students have embraced meeting new people in the community, all while finding a potential new hobby too.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.