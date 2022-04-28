NMU student teachers do mock interviews with K-12 administrators

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, there is a teacher shortage all across the nation, including here in the Upper Peninsula. A group of Northern Michigan University student teachers is looking to help fill some of that void.

Scott Schippers is looking to teach middle and high school English. He was one of 38 student teachers graduating from NMU who attended Thursday’s Student Teaching Mock Interviews.

“I think the most important thing is just networking and getting the opportunity to practice, interview, and get some feedback from administrators,” said Schippers.

Candidates just spent the last 16 weeks student teaching in a K-12 district in or out of state. With graduation Saturday, they did mock interviews with administrators from in and outside the U.P., possibly even leading to a job offer.

“The mock interviews provide an authentic audience,” said NMU’s Associate Dean for Teacher Education, Joe Lubig. “And, it brings closure to the whole student teaching experience for our students.”

Nearly 40 administrators were on hand, from Sault Ste. Marie to Alaska. During four different interview periods, the student teachers decided who they wanted to talk to based on the education level they want to teach.

Ewen-Trout Creek’s K-12 Principal, Patti Witt, said the event was critical in addressing the teacher shortage.

“(The candidates) already have access to administrators from all over the Upper Peninsula,” Witt said, “so it serves a great need for our schools as well as the teachers to get us connected early on in this process.”

Witt said she was impressed with who she spoke with and is already planning on doing follow-up interviews.

Both sides had takeaways from this event.

“I have a lot of hope looking at our future educators of tomorrow,” said Witt. “I like the collaboration between Northern and the U.P. administrators to continue making these connections happen.”

“Try to relax, do your best, and be honest,” said Schippers. “Be genuine. Be who you are.”

All of the candidates are hoping to begin teaching in a classroom soon and providing the best education they can for their new students.

