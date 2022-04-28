Advertisement

MARESA, Autism Alliance of Michigan talk autism acceptance

Autism Awareness Month is April, and as the month comes to a close both groups remind the public of challenges neurodivergent people face.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - As April comes to a close, so does Autism Awareness Month.

Whether you know someone with the condition or not, it affects many. “Based on the CDC, about 1 in 44 [children] have autism,” Marquette Alger Regional Educational Service Agency (MARESA) Educational Consultant Meghan McLeod said.

That’s over 1.6 million U.S. children with the neurological condition and more than 5.4 million adults according to the CDC. Many of them are without a job. “Approximately 80% of the individuals with autism who become adults are either unemployed or underemployed,” Autism Alliance of Michigan Outreach Manager Joanna Monk-Lofton said.

The alliance said many employers do not know how to work with those who have autism. That many affected by the condition also lack soft skills like effective communication and decision making, leading to even more issues. “So many of them are living at home with their parents once leaving school,” Monk Lofton said. She continued, “They are very isolated, they don’t have a great deal of friends.”

There is a way to set up success for those with autism. “We know early identification leads to early services which leads to better outcomes,” Monk-Lofton said.

Some symptoms to look for in young children include delayed speech, increased aggression, and resistance to touch. MARESA recommends a pediatrician screen your child around two years old if you notice any signs, adding it has resources for kids and adults with the condition.

“It really depends on the individual but it could include social supports, maybe some independence supports, maybe some additional vocational supports to find the right kind of job or the right kind of support in college,” McLeod said.

There are neurodiverse people that live in your community in Upper Michigan and in communities across the nation. Trying to understand them may be the first step toward accepting those with autism and other developmental disabilities for who they are.

