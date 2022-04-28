Man missing in Skandia found alive

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police confirmed a missing man was found alive in Skandia Thursday afternoon.

He was last seen working on his car at his grandparents’ Skandia home before going for a walk in the woods. The man’s family said he went missing around 8:00 PM Wednesday night.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations assisted the Michigan State Police in locating the man.

Police used drones, K9 units, and Search and Rescue units.

