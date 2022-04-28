Advertisement

Man missing in Skandia found alive

Search and Rescue looking for the man.
Search and Rescue looking for the man.(Stephen DeLadurantaye)
By Stephen DeLadurantaye
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan State Police confirmed a missing man was found alive in Skandia Thursday afternoon.

He was last seen working on his car at his grandparents’ Skandia home before going for a walk in the woods. The man’s family said he went missing around 8:00 PM Wednesday night.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations assisted the Michigan State Police in locating the man.

Police used drones, K9 units, and Search and Rescue units.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Police outside Aspen Ridge School, April 26, 2022.
UPDATE: NICE Schools to welcome students back Thursday after student death at Aspen Ridge
10-year-old Iliana M. Peters, who goes by the name Lily, was reported missing Sunday at 9 p.m....
14-year-old held on $1 million bond in murder of girl, 10, in Wisconsin
Rebecca Johnson was found guilty of violating bond on Feb 22.
Former Delta County puppy mill owner pleas as charged
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm delivers a press conference on Monday, April 25, 2022....
Suspect arrested in Wisconsin homicide investigation
A fire at 2888 17.75 Lane in Wells Township, April 26, 2022
Wells Township house fire under investigation

Latest News

The graduating candidates are looking to fill vacancies in response to the nationwide teacher...
NMU student teachers do mock interviews with K-12 administrators
Spring ag
Extended winter causes growing season delay
Students climbed the bouldering wall to relieve stress during physical education class
Norway High School students relieve stress by bouldering
No injuries reported in National Mine house fire.
Emergency services respond to National Mine house fire